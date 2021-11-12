the exit from coal remains, but «softened» – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

The UN climate summit closes today. Waiting for the final declaration but there are still too many points of disagreement

The UN climate summit, COP26, officially enters its final day even if it is unlikely that the negotiations will close by evening with the awaited final declaration as President Alok Sharma would like. Meanwhile, the second draft of this Declaration was published on Friday morning. More balanced than the first, but still full of points of disagreement. Stay the reference to the exit from coal and fossil fuel subsidies but more softened. There remains a demand to present new national plans for 2030 next year. And several sentences are added in the part, vital for the most vulnerable countries, on climate finance and losses and damages (aid, not compensation, for the damage already suffered by nations due to climate change). But let’s see in more detail.

The text uses a softer language, but retains the basic requirements of the first draft, despite theto raise the shields of the countries producing fossil fuels such as Saudi Arabia and Australia. The previous draft, released Thursday morning, “urges” the parties to revise, while the current draft “requires” them to do so. The same language as the Paris Agreement. As for fossil fuels, the new draft invites countries to accelerate “The phasing out of non-stop coal energy and inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels”, adding the word “inefficient” to the previous version. A change that, according to the most pessimistic, could provide an easy justification for those nations who wish to keep subsidies alive. It will certainly be a point of new and virulent debate among the negotiators.

In summary, the latest draft seems significantly more balanced with stronger elements on adaptation, finance and ‘loss and damage’. The elements of the text faces to accelerate action to close the gap towards emissions targets there are – no radical changes from the previous version and dates still intact. The coal language was qualified, but it survived the night, which many weren’t betting on.

The legal language of the United Nations is complex and opaque, but active verbs are central. And those will continue to be filed in the next few hours. As the Chinese and American delegations did all night in the luxury hotel of the former. Consultations between the British Presidency and the countries party to the Paris Agreement continue. UN chief Guterres set the bar in an incisive speech Thursday: “We cannot be satisfied with the lowest common denominator. We know what needs to be done. Keeping the 1.5 goal close at hand means reducing emissions globally by 45% by 2030 ”.

The first comments are not positive. The WWF talks about “step back”. And he reiterates: “If we want to make sure we keep global warming within 1.5 ° C, it is urgent to eliminate all coal and all subsidies for fossil fuels, with precise deadlines for implementation.” Oxfam international denounces “the lack of mention of the financial plan for losses and damages that was proposed last night by the G77 group of developing countries. “Acknowledging” losses and damage will not bring back submerged homes, poisoned fields and lost loved ones. ” But Bob Ward, an analyst at the London School of Economics, countered: “The demand for countries to phase out CO2 from non-abatable coal and subsidies to inefficient fossil fuels is very important and historic. After all, all coal releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and all subsidies for fossil fuels are inefficient. ” Greenpeace closes: «The document could be better, it should be better. We still have one day to make it much, much better ».