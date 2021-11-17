The exit of Senator Drago: “Doubts about the funds for kindergartens, what message do we send? Children there from morning to 7 in the evening”

“I have serious doubts about the policies they are implementing in this regard appropriations for nursery schools. So we think we are affecting the birth rate, but what is the message we are giving to the country? What is our perspective? Bringing children into the world and giving them asylum as the only destination “. These are the words spoken by the senator of the Brothers of Italy, Diletta Drago, who during the parliamentary committee on childhood criticized the increase in resources for crèches, proposing as an alternative the extension of the parental leave period for the mother, from 6 months to 3 years. The sentence was taken up by the deputy of the Democratic Party, Giuditta Pini, who relaunched it on Twitter with a joke. “Senator Drago explains to us that nursery schools are useless on the contrary, they are counterproductive for children and couples. As Meryl Streep said in The Devil wears Prada: pure avant-garde “

