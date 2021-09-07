The exodus of Chinese “miners” to Texas. Between bitcoin and energy blackouts

After the 3 trillion dollar bill of the repression on Alibaba & co, the bulk of the mining companies that extract the cryptocurrency are leaving the country for Texas. Another piece of pulverized technological industry …

In Italy it could be defined transhumance, the seasonal migration of livestock from lowland pastures to those of mountainous regions and vice versa. If instead of animals there are Bitcoins, little changes however. China, after having tore apart the Fintech sector by paying, at least to date, a bill of 3 trillion dollars, is certainly not helplessly witnessing the dissolution of another segment of the technology industry, that of cryptocurrencies. Beijing seems to care little about the outflow of capital in the Dragon economy, but sooner or later there could also be some side effects.

It all started in the early summer, as told by Formiche.net, when the order was issued by the regulatory authorities of the People’s Republic to outlaw i miners, or the Bitcoin miners (which from today officially becomes legal tender in El Salvador). It must be said that the servers used for this extraction activity are among the most energy-intensive in the world, to the point of requiring a requirement similar to that of Argentina. Therefore harmful to the environment.

There is talk of about 112.57 tetrawatt hours every year and if we consider that China has mined two thirds of the world’s Bitcoins in 2020, covering 65% of global mining, it is not surprising the emission of 113 million tons of carbon dioxide. That being said, a real Bitcoin exodus is underway with many, many, companies working on mining that are trying to leave China. To go where? The Promised Land appears to be Texas, the American giant, the energy heart of the United States thanks to its oil soul. But that just last February, thanks to the frost, suffered a frightening blackout that paralyzed the USA, costing the States a few tenths of GDP.

For example, there is the case of Bit Digital, with about 20,000 computers in the Sichuan province, forced to face very high packaging and shipping costs in recent weeks, while a single computer to mine Bitcoin has cost over 12,000. dollars. Bit Digital, wrote the Wall Street Journal, he said he still had nearly 10,000 machines in the Chinese province. To move them, the company turned to logistics multinationals and hopes all hardware will arrive in North America by September.

It’s not all. Computers entering the United States from China are also subject to duties of 25%. Still, the Chinese company of mining of cryptocurrencies Poolin has decided to leave China once and for all, for the United States. Based in Hong Kong, Poolin is the second largest network of mining largest in the world, with most of its operations concentrated in mainland China. At least until yesterday.