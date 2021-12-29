The exodus of Chinese users from Huobi could explain the rise in Bitcoin balances on exchanges

According to new research, the rise in Bitcoin (BTC) balances on exchanges may not indicate that investors are preparing to sell.

Revealing the latest data from exchanges on December 28, Glassnode’s on-chain analyst TXMC highlighted changes in China as reasons for rising balances elsewhere.

Binance is “absorbing” Huobi users

The end of December is unnerving many traders as a range-trapped BTC price combines with more inflows to exchanges.

A classic indicator that traders are at least preparing to reduce risk in the event of further price weakness, Binance is being targeted as its BTC reserves grow.

At the same time, however, Chinese investors find themselves excluded from international spot trading platforms following the crackdown on cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Huobi Global, the international branch of the Chinese exchange Huobi, blocked access to its services for mainland Chinese citizens on December 15. Now, these users have until the end of the month to sell the funds, after which a withdrawal period of one to two years will be available to remove them from their accounts.

“As of 16:00 (UTC) on December 31, 2021, users in Mainland China are no longer able to sell their funds or make any transactions involving CNY,”Explains a blog post published on the closing day.

“If users have not yet finished sales orders prior to the interruption, the system will automatically cancel all pending sales orders. The withdrawal function will remain available for a period of 1 to 2 years, and a notice will be issued prior to the suspension of the withdrawal. Users in mainland China are recommended to manage their digital assets as soon as possible. “

As a result, it is possible that these users are simply moving tokens to other platforms, explaining the increase in balances on Binance.

“Binance saw balance growth on the exchange. My theory is that they are absorbing users from Huobi and elsewhere as China prepares to close some exchanges at the end of the year,”Commented TXMC sharing a graphic in support of the idea.

“Curiously, when combining the Binance and Huobi balances, the trend is sideways. Net neutral. “

Bitcoin balance chart on exchanges vs. BTC / USD. Huobi (blue), Binance (green), combined (red). Source: TXMC / Twitter

Liquidity problems

As Cointelegraph reported, the fear of a sell-off is spreading due to the reduced volumes and less liquidity that characterize the holiday season.

Related: Despite growth in 2021, Bitcoin hodlers have sold minimal amounts of BTC

This lack of liquidity could exacerbate any sudden movement, and large institutional players will only return to the markets next week.

However, retail investors continue to develop BTC portfolios, while large investors seem less determined.

A mass sell-off fueled by retail traders is just as unlikely in the short term, according to a new analysis.