The exorbitant amount of money Chris Rock could win after being beaten by Will Smith

The ninety-fourth Oscar ceremony was the scene of an unprecedented event that will undoubtedly go down in the history of awards. While presenting an award, Chris Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett’s baldness caused by a health issue, and in response, Will Smith walked out of his place and slapped her in defense of his wife. Although, after the fact, many sided with the former Men in Black, as the days go by, his opponent would seem to be gaining favor with the public. Even, according to the sayings of a close source, he would be about to win a millionaire sum for the episode.

On Sunday, March 27, millions of people sat in front of a screen to enjoy the long-awaited Oscar ceremony. The night progressed, some prizes were awarded and several speeches were given. But all that was overshadowed by an incredible scene. Chris Rock took the stage ready to introduce the nominees for the Best Documentary category, but before that, he took his time to make a couple of jokes.

That was where she was when she looked up at Pinkett, who was in the front row, and said, “Jada, I love you. I can’t wait to see the next issue of GI JANE.” The film he mentioned has as its main character a shaved woman (played by Demi Moore) and, the alleged joke, refers to the baldness of the Matrix actress who had to shave after losing much of her hair due to alopecia.

Many laughed, but the victim of the comment did not. In response and in the anger of the moment, Will Smith walked up on stage, walked up to Rock and punched him in the face. He then sat back down and yelled at her – with a couple of insults in between – not to mention his wife’s name again. The effect that the violent crossing had was immediate and, in a matter of seconds, the networks were full of memes, opinions and people trying to find out if he had been acted out or if they had really just hit the comedian live. In the end it was learned that everything was real and the consequences it had for both artists were also real.

Smith had to apologize publicly and even submitted his resignation from the Actors Academy. For his part, Rock only made reference to what he experienced during a stand-up show in which he said that he still hasn’t finished processing what happened and that “he’ll talk about that shit.” His limited comment would seem to have worked in his favor since, according to close sources, not only are his comedy shows selling out non-stop, but he would also be trying to conduct an interview with two of the most important hosts in the United States: Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres.

“His comedy tour is now sold out months in advance and he added more dates thanks to increased demand,” the source revealed, as reported by The Mirror. This would result in a profit of over $2.5 million.

He also added: “Chris has chosen to keep quiet for now and it’s no surprise as there are huge negotiations going on behind the scenes for their first talk. Oprah and Ellen expressed interest in securing the first interview with him about the slap and the aftermath.” At the moment, there is no official information about any exclusive talk.