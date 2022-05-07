the exorbitant amount that Cristiano Ronaldo pays in taxes

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid football player in the entire Premier League, which also makes him one of the highest paying tax payers to the Treasury of England. Currently, the star transfers about 15 million euros to the official wallet.

According to the regulations of the country, the calculation that is carried out annually to obtain the total amount that corresponds to paying the football player, consists in dividing by two the gross salary that he receives.

That is to say that the Portuguese would only benefit from 16 million out of the 31 million that appear in his contract with Manchester United.

If for any normal person the price that Cristiano Ronaldo has to pay is astronomical, it is still very far from the average values ​​that the rest of the players in the British league pay each year. According to City AM reports, most deposit around 1.7 million.

For his part, the attacker of the “Red Devils” would not dare to discuss tax laws, since he has already experienced a legal clash with the Spanish state body in 2019, precisely for tax evasion.

Although the athlete assured that it was not an act of bad faith, but of ignorance, the crack had to pay around 19 million to pay the debt he carried.

The day Cristiano Ronaldo almost went to jail for tax evasion

A few years ago, the former Real Madrid player held the Spanish press outside the capital’s court, as he appeared to give evidence for defrauding the public treasury of just over 5 million euros.

Calm and surrounded by his fans, the star took the blame, for which he was sanctioned with a financial fine and two years in prison.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t even have to go to jail on this occasion, as he reached a court agreement to override that sentence, on the tiny payment of an additional €360,000. In this way, he was once again considered a free citizen to roam the streets of Spain.