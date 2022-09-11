The exorbitant figure that Johnny Deep paid in a restaurant after winning the trial of Amber Heard

The actor closed down one of Birmingham’s best-known Indian restaurants, where he met twenty people to taste the menu.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office September 11, 2022 1:38 p.m.

Six weeks of trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard They have ended with a millionaire sentence. She will have to pay him $15 million compensation for defamationalthough Depp must also pay his ex-partner an amount of two million dollars. The triumph of the most mediatic trial in recent years was celebrated by the actor in a high cost dinner.

Depp celebrated in style his victory in the trial against Amber Heard, which he celebrated without skimping on expenses in a dinner with 20 friends in Birmingham (United Kingdom): paid an account amounting to €58,000 in an Indian cuisine restaurant whose slogan is “explore the rich flavors and textures of authentic Indian cuisine“.

“The most talked about person on the planet right now joined us for dinner last night. We had the great pleasure of being in the presence of Johnny Depp @johnnydepp and Jeff Beck @jeffbeckofficial. What an amazing and humbling experiencee”, announced the Varanasi Restaurant.

In this place, one of the most prestigious in the English city of Birmingham, Depp enjoyed typical recipes in a restaurant that was closed for him and his friends. “I was surprised and at first I thought it might be a joke. But then his security team came, they inspected the restaurant and we let them have the whole place because we were worried that other diners might disturb him.“, has confessed Mohammed Hussain, director of operations of Varanasi, to MailOnline.

This is the menu that Depp tasted

The menu, which Depp enjoyed with Jeff Beck and twenty other people, amounted to 58,000 euros. As for what they ate, the menu began with appetizers: a tray of papadu bread, with chutney, a typical compote of Indian cuisine. As a starter, those gathered there enjoyed a traditional dish: chicken kasturi tikka.

The main dishes were as follows: murgh masala (Indian spice combo), railway lamb (spicy lamb with curry), king prawn bhuna (prawns with curry, tomato and onion), pickled okra masala (a dish where the main ingredient is okra), boondi raita (a kind of indica yogurt with spices and boondi, a type of fried chickpeas), pilau rice: a bowl of rice with spices ideal to accompany and Naan (flat bread made with wheat flour).

The tasting ended with desserts: rasamalai (creamy dessert made with paneer, a type of cottage cheese, a sweet milk cream and malai juice), mango and strawberry panna cotta and crumble cheesecake with custard and rhubarb.

With information from Mundo Deportivo.