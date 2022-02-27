The exorbitant price of tickets for Mayweather’s birthday party

Floyd Mayweather He is one of the great personalities in the world of sports, and above all because of the great heritage he boasts, which he regularly boasts on his social networks, either by showing wads of bills or revealing some of his greatest jewels or luxury vehicles, like his 15 million euro watch.

Now, the North American boxer is in luck, and it is that just turned 45. A date more than marked on his calendar and that he has undoubtedly celebrated in style, including a private party where great celebrities from the country were present and which was held in a Miami, Floridaspecifically in the Sushi Fly Chicken.

A party in which there was alcohol, dancing and even karaoke for Mayweather and his friends to become the kings of the party. An event from which videos have been shared by the boxer’s ex-partner, Melissa Rene, where Floyd can be seen dancing while his guests sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him. A party he was at too kanye-westwho is now called Yeand the NFL player, Anthony Brown.

her other birthday party

A date as special as his birthday also required a lot of celebration, and that is why Mayweather organized another party, this time to meet more ordinary people and that they enjoy as much as him.

For this reason, Floyd himself shared through his Instagram stories a publication where he left an invitation for his birthday party this Friday at the Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood, in Florida. A party for which his entrance was not within the reach of all pockets.

For those who bet on a general ticket, its price varied between 20 and 50 dollarsbut if you wanted to buy a VIP ticketit would be necessary to scratch the pocket a little more, with tickets that were going from $1,000 to $25,000as can be seen on the attached page for the purchase of tickets.