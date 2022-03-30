The exorbitant salary offered to Alexis Vega to leave Chivas: Leave saying goodbye

The attacker of the rojiblanco team has not signed his renewal with the team from Guadalajara and there is a squad that is still on the prowl.

A few days ago, the great difference in salary that exists between what Chivas de Guadalajara offers to Alexis Vega and what the scorer asks for to sign the extension was announced. of their agreement that expires in December, but there is a new obstacle that has put the board of directors led by Amaury Vergara on the ropes.

According to information from Telediario, Rayados de Monterrey would have launched an impressive proposal to the gunner of the Sacred Flock for a change of scenery and join the ranks of the Monterrey team that is taking renewed vigor with the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich, replacing Javier Aguirre.

The situation for the rojiblancos is beginning to turn into a real nightmare, Well, since last December they have been trying to get the Gru to sign the signature to extend their contract, in which they exist some clauses to facilitate his exit to European soccer in case an offer arrives that suits all parties.

How much does Rayados offer Alexis Vega?

But Monterrey has been very insistent on keeping Vega’s services at any rate and for that they have offered him a monthly salary of two million pesos, almost double what Guadalajara would have thrown at him as one of his last economic postponements, Well, a few days ago it was reported that there is a difference of 800 thousand pesos to continue with the people from Guadalajara.

With this, It is clear that Chivas is in real trouble, because Alexis has a more succulent outlook out of the rojiblanco team and Rayados does not want to lose one of the most effective Mexican soccer players of the moment, the novel continues and the ball is in Amaury Vergara’s court in case he wants to keep the attacker or give up and just watch his contract run out before he goes free.

