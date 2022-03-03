The exotic country where Chivas will send its next figures

El Rebaño will try to find a place for its soccer players who do not enter into the plans of the DT in turn outside of Mexico.

Club Guadalajara is by tradition one of the teams that works best with young people, but there are times when many of their youth squads are not chosen by the coach to take part in their squads, that’s why they are looking for a way to give them minutes outside of Mexico and they have found in Costa Rica a place that facilitates the adaptation of these elements.

Miguel Basulto recently took his bags to play with Herediano where he has reached an acceptable level, after his passing through Cancún FC of the Expansion League, where he was even the captain, but being from the Sacred Flock he did not have a chance in Marcelo Leaño’s team and now he has explored new opportunities making a place for himself in the Costa Rican country.

Same case of Antonio Torres, who militates in Guanacasteca because he was not taken into account by the current coaching staff at Perla Tapatia. In this way, Mariano Varela, Coordinator and Sports Delegate of the rojiblancos explained part of this work which has been beneficial for both parties, where the former attacker Jafet Soto, who played in Mexico for various clubs such as Morelia and Puebla, has been a cornerstone of this project as director of Herediano.

“I follow the Costa Rican league a lot, Jafet is always on the lookout, he is one of the managers who is most involved, he knows perfectly, he is a guy who is always in everything. It is not that he has a great relationship with Jafet, directly, he told me that he needed a player with such characteristics, he saw it, he analyzed it, he liked it and it happened”, Varela explained in an interview for ESPN.

Chivas does not rule out continuing to send players to Costa Rica

The manager of Guadalajara affirmed that Jafet Soto has the red and white doors open to establish some type of agreement that suits, above all, the training of Mexican soccer players: “I am open to any agreement or relationship that a team needs, but Jafet in that sense because he is one step ahead, of walking around visualizing and seeing players”.

“He talks constantly, he calls me, he asks me for players, he comes to preseason, friendlies, and not only with me, but with many teams, that’s when you realize the relationship that Jafet has, “ Mariano Varela abounded.

