The exotic fruit that helps strengthen the immune system and improves hair health

Amla or amaki is a food of vegetable origin with great health benefits and that has its origin in the tropical and subtropical areas of Asia. It is an unknown food, generally unknown, but it provides important health benefits; including the functioning of the immune system.

Amla is typically a berry that grows in countries like India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and northern Australia. For this reason, it is a generally unknown food in Spain and other European countries, although its health benefits are numerous.

If the amla stands out for something, it is for its high nutritional value and properties. Among other things, this fruit stands out for being an incredible source of vitamin C, as different experts say that it provides about 445 mg of this vitamin for every 100 grams of food.

This is one of the reasons why amla helps to strengthen the immune systemsince vitamin C is one of the essential nutrients for its proper functioning.

Precisely because of their high content of vitamin C and tannins, the taste of these berries is acidic and astringent. Therefore, before consuming, a common procedure is to macerate this fruit with water and salt for a while to reduce tannin levels and make it taste more pleasant.

In general, this fruit can be consumed raw naturally. However, due to its properties it is also used as a powder and as an oil for hair and skin care.

Benefits of amla for the immune system

Amla is not only an exotic fruit full of vitamin C with benefits for the immune system, but its favorable effects for the body are numerous. This is endorsed by different scientific investigations, as the professionals of ‘Health Mapfre‘.

So, these are some of the benefits of habitual consumption of amlaaccording to experts:

It helps improve digestion, by preventing gas formation and relieving stomach heaviness. reinforces the immune system and activates NK cells. It exerts protection on the hepatic tissue. Inhibits the acid-secreting effect of the stomach. Helps stop diarrhea associated with bacterial and viral infections. Tonic and invigorating power, especially indicated for people of advanced ages. Helps stop diarrhea due to bacterial or viral infections.

In addition, it also has a powerful analgesic action comparable to different medications such as aspirin or ibuprofen. However, in no case can it be understood as a substitute food for this type of medication.

Likewise, the consumption of this beneficial food for the immune system Helps relieve pain and reduce inflammation in arthritic conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and osteoporosis.

Other benefits for hair

This food of exotic origin stands out for its large immune system benefits. However, it also stands out for the favorable effects it generates on the hair; hence amla powders and oils are made for it.

Among the benefits of amla for hair health, it helps promote growth, giving it more strength and shine; prevents seasonal fall and improves nutrition from the root; it is effective for the treatment of lice, reduces the accumulation and formation of dandruff; and delays premature aging of the scalp.