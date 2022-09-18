The exotic Spanish Miami, with virgin beaches and a style of charm

To get to Miami Beach you do not need to be in the United States. On the other side of the “pond”, on the European continent, there is a destination that also stands out in Costa Dorada, which is as exotic as it is surprising. With a mild climate, clean sand and warm waters, it is ideal for those with a calm spirit willing to try new places. This is the town located 30 kilometers south of Tarragona, in Catalonia.

Its name recalls the popular city of Florida, where diversity, luxury and imposing skyscrapers predominate. The view in this Spanish version is different, since, according to Terragona Diary, there is no town center and its structure is not typical of a small coastal town. This place is hardly growing, so there are no fancy hotels and the environment of a practically virgin and detoxified ecosystem predominates.

Miami Playa is a great option for those who want to travel to a coastal but quiet place life is not just work.

It is also a beach little known by the Spanish, but it has become a charming place for those seeking tranquility.

Perhaps for lovers of nature and activities there is a debate about what to prioritize in Miami Playa. However, they point out, rest is not synonymous with boredom and once there you can do all kinds of activities, such as hiking, horseback riding, scuba diving, sport fishing, or snorkeling. In addition to the fact that the means of transport arrive on a recurring basis, so it is very well connected.

The options in Miami Playa

The small mountains that surround it can be explored by bicycle. In accordance with History NetworkThere are signposted routes in both directions and in the town there are several options to purchase one.

Likewise, Miami Playa would have one of the most incredible promenades on the Costa Doradawhich connects Playa Cristal with the marina, where the view is an unruly landscape, between cliffs and infinite horizons.

This place is made up of a beach with 12 kilometers, where the Playa de Cristal is the main one. Its name is due to the color of the water and it is not usually as populated as the best known. There are also smaller ones like Playa Solitari, Playa Misteri, Playa de las Sirenas, among others.

Inside Playa Estany there is a wetland called Estany Gelat, part of the Natura 2000 Network, an area with a variety of flora and fauna. For those who want a little more adventure, the towns of Terragona are within very short distanceslike ten minutes.

Usually, Miami Playa is a very young area because until the 1950s there were no houses and apartments. Now it has a small town after Marcelino Esquius saw in 1952 that the area could become a key vacation center. As for the gastronomic options, the surrounding restaurants stand out, such as La Calma, Casa Blanca, El Limonero, Eclipse, among others.

El Limonero restaurant in Miami Playa lavidanoessolotrabajo.com

There are also places of accommodation, between houses, apartments and hostels ideal for spending a few weeks in the sun in a charming place.