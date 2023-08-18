The Expanse: A Telltale Series – Hunting Ground, the review | video games

games like The Expansion: A Revealing Series they are particularly complex to review. The reason? The strong point of this type of production is undoubtedly the narrative sector, which nevertheless develops throughout the episodes released (at least in the case of the expansion) biweekly. Therefore, it is complex to understand if the choices made will really have any influence on the story, not to mention the impossibility of having an overview of the work in question.

For this reason, we indicate that the vote that you will find at the end of this article is an update of what you can read at the end of the review of the last episode. Obviously, the same will happen with the next article, in which the final evaluation will override the current score. This until the end of the season, when we can finally pull the strings on the return of the Telltale Games boys to the track.

BEWARE OF PIRATES

The story of “Hunting Ground”, the second of five planned episodes, summarizes the events that occurred at the end of the first episode. Depending on the choices you have made, you will find yourself with some characters facing a group of space pirates, intent on killing you and stealing all our possessions. Therefore, it will be up to the new Captain Drummer to resolve the situation, making decisions that could lead to the death of the various members of his crew.

Once again we were faced with a longevity of around an hour, however it made it difficult to assess the goodness of the writing. On the one hand, we appreciate that some decisions made in the previous episode had consequences in this one. On the other hand, however, it seemed to us that the overall plot was not affected by these decisions and that it moved forward without really looking back. We also weren’t particularly happy with the relationships between the characters, which are mostly over the radio, which reduces empathy for them. There are a couple of moments that won us over, but overall the narrative of The Expansion: A Revealing Series we found it rather bland and obvious, unable to move us for a single moment.

ATTEMPTS OF EVOLUTION

If the base of the game still suffers from the problems seen in the past, such as the wooden movements of the characters and a level design that is as confusing as it is boring to navigate, we admit that we have seen some compromise from the guys at Telltale. and Deck Nine. At a precise moment in the episode, in fact, we will find ourselves having to face a stealth sectionfor the purpose of scouting a ship without coming into visual range of some lethal drones. Is it a step forward? No doubt. Is that enough to make the game interesting? Absolutely not. Otherwise. This section recalled the first stealth games from almost thirty years ago, demonstrating how developers still have a long way to go in understanding the modern lexicon of video games. In fact, we can’t possibly get our hopes up in the face of such outdated and uninteresting game mechanics. Not anymore.

The technical sector is medium, which once again presents good 3D models, but without a style that makes the production iconic. We’re a long way, in fact, from the comic-style effects of The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us. A choice certainly in keeping with the universe of The Expanse, but incapable of leaving a mark. On the other hand, the English dubbing is excellent, which stands out above all thanks to the interpretation of Cara Gee in the leading role. No soundtrack has been received, which is as present as unfortunately forgettable once the game app is closed.

THE EXPANSION: A DELICIOUS SERIES – HUNTING GROUND

This second episode of The Expansion: A Revealing Series confirms all impressions (positive and negative) of the last episode. The game works and is still anchored to the canons of the American software house, but it is increasingly evident that a step forward must be taken For keep up with the times. Sure, the stealth section is a good start, but mid-nineties gameplay may not be the way to go. Let’s hope the story gets off the ground in the next few episodes and that, going forward, Telltale decides to take slightly different paths, to catch up with current productions.

VOTE7

game type The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a purely story-driven title, where every choice we make has an influence on the evolution of the story.