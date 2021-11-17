The Expendables 4, are two injured on the set in Greece

Inevitable that hearing about accidents on the set bring back to your memories the recent drama that struck the director of photography of Rust by Alec Baldwin, but the story of Mercenaries by Sylvester Stallone had already been ravaged in the past. This time to stay wounded were two members of the action troupe The Expendables 4, currently being worked on in Greece.

According to the Millennium production company, it would be a painter fell from above during pre-production and of a stuntman trying to prevent a moving vehicle from hitting the foot of a filming assistant. Two unfortunate events, which fortunately – he is keen to communicate – they recovered without problems.

“The production of Expendables 4 is taking every precaution to ensure the safety of the whole crew”, reiterated a representative of the production, which continues on European sets of Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, under the orders of Scott Waugh.

As we said, in the past he was a stuntman died and another was injured during the 2011 filming in Bulgaria. The 26 year old Kun Liu he died while on a rubber dinghy on the Ognyanovo Dam, leading his parents to sue Millennium Films for manslaughter. But over the years, many actors in the franchise have also suffered a long list of injuries.

From the experience of “Almost dead” from Terry Crews to the accident of Jason Statham, driving a truck in the Black Sea and persistent knee pain Antonio Banderas, originated from the effort to jump into a helicopter. As the photo of the two Mercenaries par excellence in a hospital bed, even Stallone did not spare himself, and not only in 2014: “When I shoot The Expendables I break my neck, my spine and I dislodge my shoulders – he said in 2013. – I also fell on my back and had to put some metal on it “.