‘The Expendables 4’ cast: All-stars from Statham and Stallone to Megan Fox

One of the most awaited action films of the year, ‘The Expendables 4’, will arrive at the end of this month. Led by Sylvester Stallone, this saga has become famous in recent years for being able to bring together almost unique stars and legends like him in the action genre. Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Chuck Norris one of two jean claude van damme, This fourth film will not be an exception, and next we are going to meet the most famous members of the cast, led once again by an actor of Italian origin.

Expand4ables, Stallone’s latest film

How could it not be otherwise, Sylvester Stallone He is the head of this group of heroes and heroines. The actor, who made his name in Hollywood thanks to stories like ‘Rocky’ and ‘Acorlado’, has had a very long career in cinema beyond action, which he has never abandoned, with other great successes like ‘Demolition’. ‘Man’, ‘Cobra’, ‘Locked Up’ or ‘Maximum Risk’. However, he is also not averse to other film genres like thriller or comedy in productions like ‘Stop, Or My Mother Shoots’ or ‘Copeland’.

The second main protagonist of the film is another famous face for fans of the most explosive action like Jason Statham, Statham has been more liked than Stallone, and films like ‘Fortune’, ‘The Mechanic’ or ‘Crank’ have made him the star of action films, apart from, of course, sagas. ‘Transporter’, ‘Fast & Furious’, or most recently with ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’.

Femme fatale ‘The Expendables 4’ will star Megan Fox, who rose to fame thanks to Michael Bay’s first Transformers films, sharing the screen with Shia LaBeouf, or reuniting with the director in the recent productions of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which April O’Neill played. Recently we have seen him get involved in the world of video games, starring in the promo of Diablo IVor voicing a character mortal kombat 1,

