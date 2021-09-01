The Expendables 4, confirmed the presence of Megan Fox

Lionsgate and Millennium Media confirm that the fourth installment of the saga is officially in the works

Lionsgate and Millennium Media confirmed the news: it will start in Autumn the set of the fourth title of the successful saga “The expendables“, Which will see together again Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture.

Along with them, however, there will also be some new entry: Curtis James Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, Megan Fox And Tony Jaa are just some of the names that will be added to the film that follows “I Mercenari 3 – The Expendables”, released in 2014 directed by Patrick Hughes. However, there are still no confirmations regarding the participation of Jet Li And Terry Crews.

“The Expendables 4”, the advances by Sylvester Stallone

No details on the plot has been revealed so far but it was Sylvester Stallone (creator and director of the first chapter “The Mercenaries – The Expendables” of 2010) to bring back theattention on the saga, posting on his Instagram profile the photo of new ring from Barney Ross and writing in the caption: “I have just finished the design of the new ring for ‘The mercenaries 4’. It’s a bit heavy but it sure makes you muscle in your fingers ”.

At the same time, in another post, the actor had hinted that the next film would be one spin off on Lee Christmas, the character played by Jason Statham. Not only that, because the Hollywood star has always revealed via social a new tattoo accompanied by a caption that confirms the focus of the new story, also revealing the working title of the film: “Christmas Story“.

Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said he was delighted to be partnering with Millennium Media on the new chapter of a film that, in his opinion, “will raise there mail in game”And will present itself as the most explosive chapter ever.

Lionsgate and Millennium Media said: “We are a lot get excited to the idea of ​​collaborating with our friends at Millennium Media on the next film of The Mercenaries. Really fun reunite these stars for a movieaction without exclusion from strokes. The new film will raise the stakes and be the most extraordinary and badass adventure of all ”.

The President of Millennium Media subsequently declared: “The Expendables are back and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this star-studded, action-packed film to theaters with Lionsgate, which has been with us since the franchise’s debut. To keep it alive and fun we have added to the veterans sensational new stars. Pure fun is guaranteed ”.

The new film will be directed by Scott Waugh while the screenplay is instead by Spenser Cohen, who asked for help from Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly but not from Sylvester Stallone, who had instead signed the scripts for the other three chapters of the saga. The resumed they should start in Autumn, therefore the theatrical release should be scheduled for 2022.

