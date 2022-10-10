‘The Expendables 4’ finally has a release date and it’s much later than we expected

We all took it for granted that we could see ‘The Mercenaries 4’ this very 2022. After all, filming came to an end in December of last year and with the previous installments, the wait from then until its arrival in theaters was always just a few months. Unfortunately, this will not be the case this time, as Lionsgate al fun has announced its premiere date: the September 22, 2023.

From Lionsgate they have not wanted to give more details about the reason why we are going to have to wait so long to see ‘The Mercenaries 4’, so it is most likely that they simply did not see things clearly to launch it this summer and have preferred to wait. The enormous success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ shows that you have to know how to choose the right moment.

Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Randy Couture and Dolph Lundgren They are the only protagonists of previous installments who repeat here, but don’t worry, there is a lot of new blood. Among the signings stand out Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia and Iko Uwaiswith the latter giving life to the great villain of the show.

Directed by Scott Waugh (‘Need for Speed’) from a script by Spencer Cohen (‘Moonfall’) and Max Adams‘The Expendables 4’ has the following premise: