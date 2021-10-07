The Expendables 4, first photo on the set with Stallone and Statham, while Sly corrects the script even at dinner!

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham posted a first image from the set of Mercenaries 4, but Sly also takes his work to dinner, while family members protest and he jokes.

Sylvester Stallone And Jason Statham they both posted on Instagram one photo from the set of the Mercenaries 4, filming for which has finally started, directed by Need for Speed’s Scott Waugh. In addition to the two, the cast will re-propose historical names of the saga such as Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture, but will add to the gang that they are ready to lead their hands Andy Garcia, 50 Cent, Megan Fox And Tony Jaa. But if you think that Sly is the usual star who stands idle while the set goes around him, you are wrong.

Let’s not forget that it was Stallone himself who directed the first Mercenaries in 2010, only to “limit” himself to the screenplays and the interpretation, when he realized that the direction was too distracting from the more delicate action sequences, making him touch a very serious injury on the set of the first chapter. From the author of the saga of Rocky and co-author of Rambo, Sly can’t help but have his say on the script, officially signed by Spenser Cohen, John Joseph Connolly and Max Adams, but due to lack of time, between one take and another of the Mercenaries 4, is tweaking the script even at dinner!

At least that’s what it shows us in this one funny video posted on Instagram from London, where a voiceover (one of his daughters?) points out that they would be at the restaurant to eat, not to edit scripts. Answer: “Oh yes? And then I eat my words and you eat your bread”.

Read also

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and … Megan Fox ready for the new movie!