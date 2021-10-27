The Expendables 4: Iko Uwais in the cast of the film | Cinema

News

The Expendables 4: Iko Uwais in the cast of the film

As reported by Deadline Iko Uwais (The Raid) would join the cast of The Mercenaries 4 in the role of villain.

In the cast, remember, we will also find Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couturema also Megan Fox, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jacob Scipio and Andy Garcia.

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have already appeared in previous chapters, will return in the fourth film. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa.

The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), when initially it was supposed to be by DJ Caruso (director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage), starting from a screenplay signed by Max Adams.

We’ve already had the chance to see Stallone and Statham in a handful of photos, as well as Megan Fox’s look.

With a collection of only $ 39 million in the United States (and 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this new project of the Expendables franchise? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

