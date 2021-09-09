The Expendables 4 is official! Also in the cast Megan Fox and 50 Cent: all the details

A few days after the announcement of the spin-off dedicated to the character of Christmas by Jason Statham, today thanks to the Hollywood Reporter comes the official confirmation of the arrival of a highly anticipated fourth chapter of The expendables, of which some new cast members and director were also revealed.

To direct The Expendables 4, as stated above THR, we will find Scott Waugh, former director of the acclaimed Act of Valor in 2012 and the honestly shoddy film adaptation of Need For Speed with Aaron Paul. The return to the cast of Sly, Statham, Dolph Lundgren and of Randy Couture, with the addition of the new entries Megan Fox, Tony Jaa And 50 Cent. in three still unknown roles. At the project script we will find Spenser Cohen, Max Adams And John Joseph Connolly.

Jason Constantin, president of the acquisitions of Lionsgate, stated in this regard:

Loading... Advertisements

“It’s so much fun to bring all these stars back together for a new no-holds-barred action movie. This new chapter will raise the bar of the franchise even further and will be the biggest ever made, the most badass adventure to date. Entertainment from popcorn in hand will be absolutely guaranteed“.

What do you think? Happy with the return of the Mercenaries to the big screen? Let us know in the comments at the bottom of the news.