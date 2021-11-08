The Expendables 4: Jason Statham and Iko Uwais in the photos from the set

The filming ofcontinue, and so here come some new images from the set, this time thanks to, which will take the place ofas the protagonist of the film.

The actor has published some still photos taken by Daniel Smith that see him acting alongside Iko Uwais, recently announced as the villain of the film. Statham commented:

A real honor to spend screen time with Iko Uwais, who is extremely talented. A true master of his art, and a concentration of speed and skill that can only be achieved after a lifetime of work. Maximum respect for everything you do, brother.

Message to which Uwais replied:

A lot of respect. It is an honor to be in a shot with you.

You can see the photos below:

Daniel Smith himself then shared another series of photos with Statham and Tony Jaa:

Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and Sylvester Stallone, who have already appeared in previous chapters, will return in the fourth film. Next to them we will find Curtis “50” Jackson, Megan Fox (who will be the female lead) and Tony Jaa. The director will find instead the stuntman Scott Waugh (Need for Speed), when initially it was supposed to be by DJ Caruso (director of xXx – The return of Xander Cage), starting from a screenplay signed by Max Adams.

We’ve already had the chance to see Stallone and Statham in a handful of photos, as well as Megan Fox’s look.

With just $ 39 million in the United States (and $ 206 million in global revenue), The Mercenaries 3 is the film of the trilogy that has grossed the least ever, followed by 270 million cashed in from the first chapter and from 305 million of dollars collected from Mercenaries 2. What do you think? How long are you waiting for this new project of the Expendables franchise? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!