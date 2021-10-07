“The mercenaries” are back and they are more aggressive than ever. The international star Jason Statham posted a photo on Instagram with Sylvester Stallone from the set of the fourth chapter of “the Expendables“, In Italian” The Mercenaries “, confirming the reunion:”I went back to work with the boss“. A post that has collected almost 3 million likes.

“The Expendables”: the fourth chapter arrives with Sylvester Stallone

A few days ago it was the same Sylvester Stallone to tell his millions of followers that he is a London for the shooting of the film that will have a new cast and see the sexy in action Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, 50 Cent And Andy Garcia. But there are also other prominent names, albeit still top secret. It is the first time that the action movie has been shot in the UK, previously “The Mercenaries” had fought in Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania and Rio de Janeiro.

The fourth part of the series “the ExpendablesWill be directed by the director and former stuntman Scott Waugh and the feature film should be released in theaters at end of the 2022 or toStart of the 2023. Unlike the previous three chapters, Stallone will not be interested in the production but will only take care of covering the role of Barney Ross, the former CIA agent who hires a team of mercenaries for impossible and heart-pounding missions.