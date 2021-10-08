The Expendables 4: Megan Fox reveals her sexy costume (PHOTO)

A sexier mercenary than ever, Megan Fox unveiled her stage costume on the UK set of The Expendables 4, in the works in London.

After Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, too Megan Fox returned to social media to unveil her sexy costume in The Expendables 4 in the new ones photo shot on the London set.

The Expendables 4: Megan Fox reveals her costume

The photos published in the Instagram Stories show Megan Fox all dressed in black, the color of the order of the Mercenaries, with short padded jacket, half leather gloves, tight leather pants and boots with laces. The reason for the tactical suit and the identity of his character have not yet been disclosed.

Stallone and Jason Statham also posted their photos on the set of The Expendables 4; among the new cast members, in addition to Megan Fox, we note the arrival of Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia. This will be the franchise’s first foray into the UK after filming the previous chapters in places like Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania and Rio de Janeiro.

Sylvester Stallone inaugurated the Mercenaries – The Expendables franchise in 2010 with the first installment of the series, which he wrote and directed. Ode to action films made by the legendary actor in the 1980s and 1990s, The Mercenaries brings together a myriad of allied action actors to fight a common enemy. Subsequent sequels have continued to add new cast members, such as Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mel Gibson.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Need for Speed ​​director and former stuntman Scott Waugh. Unlike the previous three chapters, this time Sylvester Stallone will only deal with acting without holding productive roles.

