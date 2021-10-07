The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham on the set in military clothing (PHOTO)

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham together on the English set of The Expendables 4, here are the first photos of the two stars waiting for new details on the fourth chapter of the action saga.

Sylvester Stallone shared the first ones via Instagramm photo from the English set of The Expendables 4 who see him together with his colleague Jason Statham in military uniform and in “free release” on a stage.

The photos are accompanied by the writing “I’m having a lot of fun working with my great friend Jason on the set of the new EXPENDABLES !!!”.

The same photo in mercenary outfit was also published by Jason Statham, also garnering an enthusiastic comment from Denzel Washington.

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone confirms the new film with a photo on social media

The Expendables 4 sees the arrival of “new cast members” Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia. This will be the franchise’s first foray into the UK after filming the previous chapters in places like Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania and Rio de Janeiro.

Sylvester Stallone kicked off the Mercenaries – The Expendables franchise in 2010 with the first installment of the series, which he wrote and directed. Ode to action films made by the legendary actor in the 1980s and 1990s, The Mercenaries brings together a myriad of allied action actors to fight a common enemy. Subsequent sequels have continued to add new cast members, such as Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mel Gibson.

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Need for Speed ​​director and former stuntman Scott Waugh. Unlike the previous three chapters, this time Sylvester Stallone will only deal with acting without holding productive roles.

