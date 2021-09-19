The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone confirms the new film with a photo on social media

A photo shared on social media by Sylvester Stallone confirms the fact that The Expendables 4, the new film in the saga of The Mercenaries, will be made.

Sylvester Stallone shared a photo on Instagram that in fact formalizes the making of The Expendables 4, the new film in the saga of The Mercenaries that sees him protagonist along with other action movie stars, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson.

Seven years have passed since the release of The Mercenaries 3 – The Expendables in cinemas next month. A rather long time frame that justifies the impatience of fans of the Sylvester Stallone franchise regarding the release of a fourth film that has been talked about for some time now. There have been many hints of a new chapter in the saga coming, but it’s been more than a year since official updates were shared on The Expendables 4. Based on Stallone’s latest Instagram post, though, it looks like it is. that things are finally going the right way. The actor shared an image showing a ring that he himself designed specifically for the film. “I just finished designing the new ring for The Expendables 4. It’s a little heavy, but it will definitely put some muscle on your fingertips“, reads the post.

Back in April, Stallone had rekindled fans’ hopes with a video showing him surrounded by the cast of The Mercenaries 3. “The unparalleled gang! I miss these guys …“, the actor had written in the caption of the post. In addition to Stallone, the video included big names in action cinema such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Harrison Ford, Jason Statham, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson.

While waiting for more news to be shared about the fourth film in the franchise, Stallone fans can prepare for the viewing of The Suicide Squad – James Gunn’s film that hits theaters next week and will see Stallone involved as King’s voice. Shark. The cast of the film also includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Sean Gunn, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi, Michael Rooker, and Idris Elba. The film will be released in Italian cinemas starting from August 5, while in the United States it will be released on August 6, simultaneously with the cinema and on HBO Max.