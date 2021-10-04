The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone in London to work on the film

Sylvester Stallone is currently located in London, in England, to prepare for the filming of The Expendables 4, a new chapter in the mercenaries saga that will see a new cast in action.

Stallone updated fans of his British away trip by posting an image of himself in London, posing with a 1957 classic vintage Rolex GMT from The Vintage Watch Company. The actor has announced that he is there to begin work on The Expendables 4 with the “new cast members”, alluding to Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Andy Garcia as well as any other names that have not yet been revealed. This marks the franchise’s first foray into the UK after filming previous chapters in places like Brazil, Bulgaria, Romania and Rio de Janeiro.

Sylvester Stallone inaugurated the Mercenaries – The Expendables franchise in 2010 with the first installment of the series, which he wrote and directed. Ode to action films made by the legendary actor in the 1980s and 1990s, The Mercenaries brings together a myriad of allied action actors to fight a common enemy. Subsequent sequels have continued to add new cast members, such as Dolph Lundgren, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Mel Gibson.

Loading... Advertisements

The Expendables 4 will be directed by Need for Speed ​​director and former stuntman Scott Waugh. Unlike the previous three chapters, this time Sylvester Stallone will only deal with acting without holding productive roles.

Rambo, Sylvester Stallone’s other anti-hero with a bitter ending

The actor, who we will soon see at the cinema in the cinecomic Samaritan, is focused on the release of the directors’s cut of Rocky IV, on which he has worked for a long time. MGM has unveiled the trailer for the director’s cut Rocky V. Drago, which will be released in American theaters with an event release on November 11 and then land on home video.