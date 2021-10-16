News

The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone says goodbye to the series

Time to go on for the immortal Sly, on the final day of the making of The Expendables 4 Sylvester Stallone greets the franchise of his Mercenaries and their boss, that Barney Ross who in 2010 had been able to bring together a cast of icons and old glories of action cinema from the 80s and 90s. A group that has changed, film after film, but which today loses an important piece.

The Mercenaries 4, filming is underway in Greece

Just two days ago, 75-year-old Sly drove us to a tour of the set, ready for the resumption of a confrontation with Jason Statham… “A pleasure” for the interpreter. Which closes today and goes home. A greeting ‘bittersweet‘which comes after a “deep involvement in the project” that lasted 12 years and which sanctions the passing of the baton into the hands of Statham himself.

At this point, he will lead the fourth film in the series – and its shooting – to its conclusion. Making sure they are there “Heart, energy and humor”, as publicly requested. With him old friends Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture, and the new entries Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia And 50 Cent. While for Stallone one is announced “Next challenge”!

“The biggest thing is being able to create movies and entertainment, and maybe there is a little message in that because what I try to convey in my most successful films is humanity, the bond. Not so much action. The action is evident, but only relating to the audience in a way that can identify with the characters, whatever the mission… ”.


Related Items:
