The Expendables 4, Sylvester Stallone with Dolph Lundgren in the new photo behind the scenes

Sylvester Stallone delighted his fans by sharing new photos and a video from the set de The Mercenaries 4 whose filming has just started, the film is expected to hit theaters next year.

On his Instagram profile, Stallion posted a video of himself riding a motorcycle on the set of the fourth installment of the franchise. In the video, Stallone is dressed in casual clothes, wears dark sunglasses and smokes a cigar while sitting on the bike, you can take a look in the post at the bottom of the news.

In addition to the video, the Oscar-winning actor shared two photos from the set: one with his co-star Jason Statham with the scripts in hand and the iconic caps on his head. The other photo shows Dolph Lundgren, now with long hair, smiling with Stallone on set.

THE videos and photos behind the scenes shared by the cast have been slowly arriving since shooting for Expendables 4 began in London earlier this month.

The full cast of Expendables 4 was also recently announced, the plot of the new film is kept secret, and many of the characters are unknown. However, in addition to Statham and Lundgren, we will see the return of Randy Couture and new stars like Megan Fox, the rapper / actor 50 Cent and Andy Garcia.

It’s no secret that the film is a sequel long awaited by fans, who by the time the film is released will have had to wait eight years to see their favorite stars complete thrilling and action-packed missions on screen.