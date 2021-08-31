The Expendables 4, the cast of the new film is out of their minds

Lionsgate and Millennium Media confirmed the news that The Mercenaries 4 – The Expendables 4 is officially in the works and will see the return to the scene of most of the cast of the previous films, but with some additions of a certain weight that will not fail to excite fans of the action saga that has always contained the greatest icons of action cinema of the 80s and 90s. Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren And Randy Couture in fact, they will return to the field under the direction of Scott Waugh (Act of Valor, Need for Speed).

As also reported by Deadline (here the original news), Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox And Tony Jaa will be added to the main cast, while at the moment there is still no confirmation about the participation of Jet Li And Terry Crews. Filming of The Mercenaries 4 – The Expendables 4 will kick off next fall of this year, based on a script by Spenser Cohen (Moonfall) together with the active supervision of Max Adams And John Joseph Connolly.

Jason Constantine, president of acquisitions and co-productions of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said he was delighted to partner with Millennium Media on the new chapter of the The Expendables, a film that according to him “will raise the stakes” by proposing itself as the most explosive chapter of all. Even the president of Millennium Media, Jeffrey Greenstein, said they couldn’t be more excited to bring the film to the big screen with Lionsgate, with a large group of new stars to match franchise veterans.

The saga of The expendables kicked off in 2010, with the first chapter directed and starring Sylvester Stallone (special offer here). A first sequel arrived in 2012 directed by Simon West and featuring much of the original cast while The mercenaries 3 – The Expendables 3 was released in theaters in 2014 under the direction of Patrick Hughes.