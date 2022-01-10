The Expendables 4 – The Expendables 4, the news on the film

The Expendables 4 – The Expendables 4 is the action film in production. It is the sequel to the 2014 film, and the three films offered an action plot mixed with irony, which enshrined the success of the franchise.

The Expendables 4 – The Expendables 4, the plot of the film



The fourth cinematic will again follow the group of mercenaries who set out on a mission to resolve some wrongs. According to some sources, the film will no longer be centered around the character of Stallone, who in the role of Barney Ross is the leader of The Expendables and takes on assignments from government agencies. The plot may indeed be different and will likely focus on the other main characters we had seen in previous films. The details of the plot are still kept under wraps.

The Expendables 4 – The Expendables 4, the cast of the film

In the cast will be present Sylvester Stallone in the role of Barney Ross, alongside Jason Statham in the role of Lee Christmas, former SAS soldier and friend of Barney: he is entrusted with dangerous missions. There will be Randy Couture And Dolph Lundgren, but among the new appearances it is worth noting Iko Uwais who in the magazine Okezone recounted the experience: “it is very precious for me, above all to share a frame with similar interpreters, who have a lot of experience. There are many things that unite us “.

The other actors will be Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the Thai martial arts expert Tony Jaa And Megan Fox, with Andy Garcia, Eddie Hall, Sheila Shah, Jacob Scipione And Levy Tra. The direction will be the stuntman turned director Scott Waugh, and the script is based on an original story by Spenser Cohen, who is also co-writer on the project with Max Adams And John Joseph Connolly. Jason Statham himself is the producer along with Avi Lerner, Les Weldon, Yariv Lerner and Kevin King.

Previously, production of The Expendables 4 was supposed to start in April 2019, but then it was postponed. Filming officially began in September 2021, which ended in October, as announced by the actor Stallone himself on social media.

The Expendables – The Mercenaries films in streaming and on-demand



The films in the series are The Mercenaries – The Expendables (The Expendables, 2010), The mercenaries 2 (The Expendables 2, 2012), The mercenaries 3 (The Expendables 3, 2014). The first and third are available in streaming on Netflix, the second on Amazon Prime Video: the third is also on NOW and TimVision. They are all on-demand on Google Play, iTunes, Chili, Amazon Prime Video, Rakuten, Microsoft Store, TimVision.

