The Expendables 4, the photo from the set with Sylvester Stallone

As anticipated, the filming of the fourth chapter of the saga began in October. The first rumors, in the form of photos and videos, come from Sly’s official Instagram profile

The fourth title of the franchise “The Mercenaries” begins to take shape, the set of which, as previously announced, began work just this month. With the opening of the set, the first previews on the official Instagram profile of Sylvester Stallone, star of the saga since the first film, also arrived. A photo, together with Jason Statham, companion in adventures since 2010, shows the two smiling actors in their unmistakable military uniforms.

Posing with Lee Christmas



Mercenaries 4 Sylvester Stallone: ​​the new film of the saga is approaching Sylvester Stallone, the American legend of action movies who recently celebrated seventy-five years (PHOTO), is no longer in business for the new chapter of “The Expendables”, the saga that saw him return to the big screen as expendable soldier Barney Ross. The actor, director and producer appears in great shape in the photos and videos shared on his official Instagram profile, which in recent days has become the best source for getting first-hand news for sneak peeks on the film currently being shot.

After the short video showing the interpreter at work with a script during a lunch (the video was shot in the restaurant and the actor confirms it in the caption in which he emphasizes that you work tirelessly, "no matter where"), two new photos show the two co-stars of the saga. Stallone confirms that they are having a lot of fun.

In the shots “Sly” poses smiling next to Jason Statham, the English actor who plays Lee Christmas in the saga. The two, who have shared the project of “The Mercenaries” since 2010, the year of the release of the first title of the saga directed by Stallone himself, portrayed in the stage military uniforms, confirm to fans that they are working for the film that should arrive in the goes up next year.

The cast of the fourth film



Some treasures from Sylvester Stallone’s films are up for auction The enthusiasm for the first takes raises the expectations for the return of the band of mercenaries ready to give many surprises to the fans. The next film, which follows the last title released in 2014, will see the addition of new names that will enrich the old cast which, in addition to Stallone and Statham, also includes Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture among others. As anticipated by the US media, one of the latest arrivals is Andy Garcia. The Hollywood veteran would be assigned the role of a CIA agent tasked with transporting the gang of soldiers to the next mission site. Earlier this summer, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson were announced.