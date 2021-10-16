The Expendables 4, the video of Sylvester Stallone’s last day on the set

After the numerous photos from the set of The Expendables 4 published by Sylvester Stallone on his Instagram profile, here is the video that testifies the end of filming for him on the set of The Mercenaries 4.

With the video posted on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the article), Stallone reveals that he has completed his portion of the shoot, 16 days after the start of production: “End of The Expendables for me. Today is my last day of shooting … Back home, they move onStallone’s sadness in letting go of the character of Barney Ross, the leader of the Mercenaries, is evident in the video.

The release of The Mercenaries 4 is scheduled for 2022, 8 years after the third chapter of the action saga and in the vicinity of the production of a spin-off that should be centered on the character of Lee Christmas, played by Jason Statham.

According to some rumors, it is likely that The Mercenaries 4 has incorporated some elements of the aforementioned spin-off. Rumors that could be supported by Stallone’s short stay on the set of the fourth film, but which for now are not officially confirmed.

The Mercenaries 4 is directed by Scott Waugh and stars icons of action movies from the 80s and 90s: Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham and Randy Couture. Even rapper 50Cent, Tony Jaa and Megan Fox in the cast of The Expendables 4, ready to jump into action, although details on their characters are not yet known.

Finally, the presence of the Oscar winner Andy Garcia in the cast of The Expendables 4, which is supposed to play a CIA agent.