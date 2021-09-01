The Expendables 4 was announced with Megan Fox



In 2014, the third part was published so far in consumablesFilm series. After years of indiscretions, the bullet has finally arrived in the church: expendable 4 Really on the way!

This news was announced tonight via The Hollywood Reporter. Lionsgate Movies and Millennium Media will make the film and bring big names Sylvester Stallone and Jason Stathame Dolph Lundgren occupation Randy Couture Returns.

Ook Megan Fox in 50 Cent in The Expendables 4

But a number of new “Expendables” have also been announced with Megan Foxe Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson occupation Tony Jag Direction in the hands Scott Wufilm known need for speed.

The screenplay was written by Spencer Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph Connolly. According to THR, the focus will no longer be on Stallone and Lee Christmas’s Barney Ross. Fox will play the lead role.

Popcorn entertainment on the go!

“It’s so fun to bring these stars together for a real action movie,” Jason Constantine of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement. “The new film takes even greater risks with the biggest and most exciting adventure ever.”

Millennium President Jeffrey Greenstein: “Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed to keep it fresh and fun.”

Filming is expected to begin in October. The first three films combined have grossed over $ 800 million at the worldwide box office.