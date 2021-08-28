The Expendables: Sylvester Stallone reveals when the spinoff will begin filming

Fans of the Expendables franchise are gifted with great patience, but finally now Sylvester Stallone provided an important update on Instagram on the spinoff of The Expendables revealing when shooting starts.

Sylvester Stallone confirmed on Instagram that filming for the spinoff will kick off in October. All in one place that shows a photo of an arm tattooed with his image in The Expendables. The writing accompanying the photo reads: “This tattoo must have hurt! I’m preparing to shoot the EXPENDABLES spinoff (working title is Christmas Story) in October”. From the title it is clear that the film will be set in the Christmas season.

It is unclear if Christmas Story is just a working title for the project, in the same way that The Matrix 4 was referred to as Project Ice Cream and the original Star Wars was famously called Blue Harvest. Alternatively, the current plan could be to call the movie The Expendables Christmas Story.

Sylvester Stallone: ​​a muscle star … and a lot of brains!

The fact that this will be a spinoff and not the next official entry into the franchise would suggest that the new film is somewhat different from what we’ve seen so far, but how is not clear. Apparently, Sylvester Stallone will appear in the film as he explains that it will start shooting in October, but otherwise we do not know further details. Nor do we know if the film will focus on the protagonists of the original saga or if it will introduce new characters. All this we will find out soon.