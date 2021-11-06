The “expensive” fuel and transporters in crisis: “We risk bloodletting”

It is a hot tear that lines the faces of hauliers and motorists when they see the reserve warning light flash and are forced to approach the service stations. And the crying continues when trucks and cars have finished refueling. Those who use the car for leisure, albeit with bitterness, may decide to leave it in the garage to counter the price increases while those who use cars and heavy vehicles for work have no alternatives. And now there is also the risk of being betrayed by the ecological transition.

This is certified by the words of Rudy Mariotto, president of the transport category of goods, people and freight forwarders of Confindustria Vicenza: “Those who had relied on new fuels such as methane gas and LPG focusing on the ecological transition, now with skyrocketing costs have not no more convenience. In addition, it is found with high maintenance costs, because the vehicles have greater mechanical wear. The most serious problem that exists now, however, is that of Adblu, the additive for Euro 6 so that they pollute less. Not only has the price skyrocketed, but above all it is no longer found and so there is a real risk that the trucks stop. There are already big problems because there are no drivers but now the moment is critical. At the end of the month there will be the national assembly of Anita (the national association of automotive transport companies, ed) and I have heard some colleagues who have recently made important investments that look at the ecological transition and, if it does not return to full capacity soon, it could become a big deal. Transportation companies have invested, not just out of goodwill, but if the transition isn’t handled, we risk crashing and crashing the system. Technical times are needed to adapt the structures and the whole chain so that it can still give economic results, otherwise the risk is that the cost of transport skyrockets and that, even for road transport, what is happening for the port one is replicated. with consequences that are difficult to imagine if you think about what this sector represents for the whole economy ”.

Not least the concern of the president of the goods transport category of Confartigianato Vicenza Igor Sartori, supported by the structure of the trade association, who photographs a complicated situation in which it seems that possible unrest is beginning to be felt. “The cost of diesel in transport companies is one of the main items in the balance sheet which can reach 40 percent – he explains – In recent months there have been strong price increases, in the order of 36 percent as regards diesel fuel. For those who have ventured into alternative propulsion vehicles, such as gas, for example, now they find themselves facing increases that are equal to 380 percent, because they have gone from 0.99 to 2 euros, these are really important figures. even if we think of the diesel which has risen from the price of 1.2 euros per liter in some white pumps up to over 1.7 euros per liter ». There would be a solution: “For those who manage to have a written contract, there would be a rule that would allow the price of transport to be automatically increased when fuel prices rise, but many hauliers do not have this protection”