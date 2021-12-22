The expensive fuel holds the bar with price and shortage – Under the Lens

The expensive fuel continues to hold the ground, despite fears for the Omicron variant causing the price of oil to sink, which has come to lose up to 5% in a single session. But on the energy front, this time it is Federmetano who sounded the alarm, talking about “unprecedented prices for gas in 70 years of history” and asking for a 5% VAT reduction while Assopetroli and Assoenergia raise the question of a crunch ‘distribution for wholesale fuels. For the two organizations, in fact, in the last week there would have been a “significant” contraction in the availability of the product on the Extranete, “worsening in these days before holidays”: a phenomenon widespread throughout the national territory. A scarcity that risks penalizing entire productive, industrial and agricultural sectors “and jeopardizes the continuity of supplies to the public administration and public utility services”. A decline that, they warn, distribution companies could only stem by resorting to fuel rationing. However, an initiative that they warned would not solve the problem and would not eliminate the risk for some production compacts “of running out of fuel indefinitely”. It is true that in recent months it has been the recovery that has pushed energy and fuels. In the third quarter of the year, energy demand recorded an increase of 7% compared to the same period of 2020, driven by GDP (+ 3.9%) and industrial production (+ 20.2%). And CO2 emissions are also increasing (approximately + 4%) due to the greater use of fossil sources, especially oil (+ 8%) and coal (+ 25%). The data are from Enea which according to the latest estimates for the whole of 2021 foresee an overall growth in consumption of more than 7% and, almost as much, in emissions but also a collapse of the index that measures the steps towards decarbonisation.