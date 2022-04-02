The expensive gift that Kimberly Loaiza gave her children

The Mexican influencer and singer Kimberly Loaiza she enjoys giving gifts to her children, and every so often she surprises with the small fortunes she invests to make the little ones feel good kima and Juanito.

This is the case, for example, of the collection of accessories with diamonds and precious stones that the little kima sofiaor the gold pacifier he used as a baby.

In the likeness of celebrity Kylie Jenner, kimberly and her husband, John of God Pantojaboast of their fortune allocating large sums of money to entertain their children.

On this occasion, the youtuber, who has more than 35 million on the social network of videos, chose to give her children a very special gift.

Through a video posted on her YouTube account, the singer of “Don’t be jealous” revealed that she gave her little ones a pony, because the little girl had already taken riding lessons and they wanted her to resume sports activity.

In the video you can see how in her classes, when getting on the horse, little Kima Sofía had a crying fit due to the natural fear of the animal, so she insisted on not wanting to get on. Faced with this situation, her father was able to control the moment very well and to calm her down she climbed next to her.

With this gesture of trust and security, the girl found support to overcome her fear. That is why now, her parents decided that the girl would have her own pony, and although many of the viewers thought that it would be a real animal, what they gave her was a toy that advances when the girl is mounted on it, to help to overcome your fear.

With this test set by her parents, Kima showed that she can live with animals, and even made it clear that she is ready to take classes, good news since her parents consider that horse riding is very good for stimulation in early childhood. .

In the videos that Kimberly and JD share on their social networks, the luxuries with which the family lives their day to day, without skimping on money and with gifts of great extravagance, are often seen.

Many times, the excessive expenses they make tend to generate controversy among the followers, who consider that children are too young to have so many valuables, and that exposure on the networks could put them in danger.