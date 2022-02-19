On Valentine’s Day, like a schoolgirl, Mayeli Alonso was very happy with the expensive Valentine’s gifts that his boyfriend gave him. In the same way, he also surprised her when it was her birthday. Find out all the details of this great love.

Mayeli Alonso boasts of her boyfriend’s love

Apparently, Mayeli Alonso She is one of the luckiest women. The Mexican businesswoman also turned 37 in December and received from her boyfriendsome expensive gifts. However, in addition to bragging about them, she acknowledged that Jesús Mendoza came into her life to rebuild her and believe in love again.

Lupillo Rivera’s ex is living a true dream alongside her partner and through her Instagramshared an image next to her boyfriend, to whom she dedicated a text full of love:

“When you feel sad and alone, don’t cry, everything has its time, one day the toy you are for someone will be another’s treasure. And when I least expected HE came and all my broken parts came together again.

The expensive gifts that Mayeli Alonso receives from her new boyfriend

The singer Jesus Mendoza is the new boyfriend from Mayeli Alonso and lately, it is seen that he does not care about wasting his fortune and, in that sense, it can be seen that he throws the house out the window, constantly surprising his girlfriend.

For Mayeli’s 37th birthday, he decided to buy her a gift that she will surely never forget. The singer does not stop showing how in love he is with his beloved and in addition to having serenaded her at the door of his house in southern California, he gave her a spectacular flower arrangement that was filled with 5,000 red roses.

When the singer ordered this huge arrangement, the flower company needed a huge truck to take them to Mayeli’s house. Seeing his name “written” with red roses, Alonso’s favorite flowers, was enough for the businesswoman to shed some tears of emotion.

In this way, Alonso showed off through his social networks, not only his new love, but also the gift he received from his boyfriend. Without a doubt, it was an unforgettable birthday in which she also, it is worth noting, received a tender message of love from her daughter Lupita Rivera: “You deserve the world, mom.”

In addition to the serenade and the thousands of red roses, Mayeli Alonso’s new boyfriend does not stop giving her expensive gifts. It seems that Jesús Mendoza goes “crazy” when he falls in love and that shows. It should be remembered that this love story began a couple of years ago, after the businesswoman divorced Lupillo Rivera.

Among other gifts, he also showed a giant teddy bear accompanied by a box with a fragrance that, without a doubt, was very expensive and she does not care what they will say from outside, what do you think?