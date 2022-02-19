The expensive toys of the son of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

Kimberly Loaiza and John of God Pantoja they are earning very good money for their works and they are not shy to show it to all their fans. The most recognized couple in Mexico shares the eccentric life that they are leading, not only the two of them, but also all the benefits that their son has thanks to his purchasing power.

the little son of Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja is called Juanito and he is only one year old. In social networks, his mother has shown that she has a collection of expensive toys thanks to the fact that they can pay for it and that is why they need her son not to deprive himself of any craving they had as children.

Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja with their children. Source: Instagram @juandediospantoja

the little son of Pantoja He recently turned one year old, however in his first months of life he already had luxurious toys, designer clothes and even a controversial gold pacifier. Similarly, for Three Kings Day and Christmas, the couple did not skimp on gifts and surrounded their little son with multiple gifts.

These actions of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have been heavily criticized on social networks, Internet users say that it is not healthy for them to surround their children with so many luxuries. In fact, many psychologists say that these customs end up affecting the mental health of children since they get bored when they are very young.

To celebrate Juanito’s recent number one birthday, Kimberly Loaiza released the song “Unconditional” in which the singer also participated. John of God Pantoja. Accompanied by a music video, the couple showed from the birth of Juanito, to current times.