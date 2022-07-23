the experience of two medical students…

Iranzu Etchepare and Maria Milestones are two Pamplona students from the University of Navarra who have traveled to Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo) to collaborate in a study on the prevention of cervical cancer in that country.

The expedition (with the name Elikia) is led by Dr. Luis Chiva, professor at the University’s Faculty of Medicine and director of the Department of Gynecology at the Navarra University Clinic. The trip aims to offer a prevention system to detect cervical cancer before it occurs and will also serve to train both health professionals in the Monkole Hospital like the university students who have moved.

Maria Milestones, 21 years oldjust finished his third year Medicine and has traveled to the heart of Africa hoping to help in cervical cancer screening: “My vocation is medicine, what happens is that one cannot practice it until one has graduated. That is why I have come on this trip: to collaborate and lend a hand”. Iranzu Etchepare19 years old and in his second year of Nursing, explains the importance of the initiative: “The project results in saving lives. It is imperative that these women come to screening. It is better to be treated for HPV today than future discovery of invasive carcinomawhich is untreatable in the congo“, He says.

According to the students, the difficulty of the project lies in the follow-up of the study over the years: “Here it is very easy to arrive, spend two weeks and leave,” explains Iranzu. “But what really going to make a difference is the attitude of the local population. It is very important that Congolese women and doctors understand the importance of prevention.”

The project involves training. Thus, the students can work with Kinshasa doctors and collaborate together. Since June they have been receiving screening classes by Dr. Chiva. “We arrived nervous on the first day ─ admits María ─ but we already diagnose about 80 patients a day: a great work rhythm”. Near the Monkole Hospital, the Elikia group has organized a consultation that opens from eight in the morning and does not close until all the patients have been seen.

The Navarrese admit to enjoying the trip and being very impressed with the reality of the Congo. “It is a very poor nation. But we have not stopped meeting people, Spanish and Congolese, who have spent years leaving their skin so that this country go ahead. The generosity is impressive”, he concludes. Maria Milestones.

iranzu and maria They are part of the group of students and professionals who arrived at Monkole on July 14. In the Congo, along with 41 other countries, cervical cancer is the deadliest oncological disease for women. This cervical cancer screening project for which help is needed ─at a cost of more than 70,000 euros─ aims to implement a prevention programme. This consists of locating patients with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and treat them, since this pathogen is the one that produces 90% of cervical cancer cases, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).