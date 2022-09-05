The experience that inspired Quinn Shephard to direct “Fake Influencer”

It can already be seen in Star+ “False influencer”, the film starring Zoey Deutch what follows Danny Sanders, an aspiring writer who, hoping to increase her social media influence, fakes a dream trip to Paris to post on Instagram.

Just as the plan seemed to be working, Danni wakes up to the news of a terrifying incident in the City of Lights that puts her strategy in check and leads her to inadvertently fall for the biggest lie she ever imagined.

The new film, written and directed by the director Quinn Shepard, It focuses on the obsession of those who seek fame through these platforms to become influencers and harvest thousands (or millions) of followers.

The story draws on the experience of the director and screenwriter with the cultural collision that has taken place on the internet in recent years. “I was deeply affected by the endless list of terrifying news stories endlessly mixed with influencer scandals, cancel culture, and skincare commercials that somehow make you forget the world is on fire,” Shephard says. a press release.

He goes on to note: “Writing the film was a way to deal with the emotional information overload I was experiencing and to do a socially critical satire (…) Cancel culture is complicated. It can be weaponized or morphed into another form of cyberbullying, and it can also include a lot of misogyny.”