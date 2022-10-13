News

The experiment of a US city to compensate some of its African-American citizens

Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 5 minutes read

  • By Mike Wendling
  • BBC, Evanston

When Louis Weathers and his wife were looking for a house during the 1950s, they were only shown properties in the majority black area of ​​Evanston.

image source, louis weathers

Caption,

When Louis Weathers and his wife were looking for a house during the 1950s, they were only shown properties in the majority black area of ​​Evanston.

Evanston, in the state of Illinois, is a quiet place in the midst of an unusual experiment.

In this college town north of Chicagoa shimmer of opulence shimmers through the windows of brick buildings, while rainbow flags and “Black Lives Matter” signs are seen everywhere.

Its population of 78,000 is diverse: about two-thirds white, nearly a fifth black, with significant Asian and Hispanic communities, and its politics, unsurprisingly, liberal.

During the 2020 election, Donald Trump got less than a tenth of the vote in Evanston.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach2 seconds ago
0 0 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Latest world news brief today, October 12

11 mins ago

What is the US plan to control the flow of Venezuelan immigrants on the southern border? | Video

22 mins ago

The experiment of a US city to compensate some of its African-American citizens

55 mins ago

He worked as a visa officer in the United States and now reveals the best tricks for the interview on TikTok

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button