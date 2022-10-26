‘The Dharma Wanderers’ served as the inspiration for a weird Nirvana theme.

The experimental Nirvana song that was inspired by a Jack Kerouac book



Many people still remember hearing some of the Nirvana band’s songs. The musical group led by Kurt Cobain had great successes, but the native of Aberdeen He was also a lover of literature and one of the books that most fascinated him was one by the author Jack Kerouac.

It was then that Kurt Cobain used one of his literary works as inspiration for one of his strangest songs called ‘beans‘. However, said composition was not finished and only remained in the band’s archives.





Nirvana’s strange song

Kurt Cobain had already achieved success thanks to songs like ‘Come as you are’ or ‘Smells like teen spirit’, but within Nirvana’s repertoire there are some songs that did not see the light, one of them was called ‘Beans’, perhaps the strangest of all.

It was part of the box set With the lights outand it would only last 93 seconds recorded on Cobain’s 4-track cassette deck while the group was shaping their first album: bleach. Another factor that caught the attention of its short duration, but because of its meaningless letter since it says the following: “Beans, beans, beans / Japhy ate some beans” (“Beans, beans, beans / Japhy ate some beans”).

According to what he told Jonathan Ponemann, a record executive, the experimental track was sung after the group had breathed helium, something he did not welcome. He also commented that Kurt would have been inspired by the book of Jack Kerouac ‘The Dharma Bums’where he created a story with two characters, the narrator Ray Smith (based on the author) and Japhy Ryder (based on the poet and essayist Gary Snyder).