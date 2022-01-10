The expert against the Lega Serie A regarding the reduction in capacity!

The reduction in stadium capacity was a mistake for many. Many consider the stadium to be safe, in fact, even Dr. Bassetti had his say about the measure taken by Lega Serie A in recent days.

“In my opinion it is a mistake, a difficult blow to digest for those who have been vaccinated with double or triple doses and who may have subscribed. They decided to limit the capacity without differentiating between plant and plant. This is yet another way to hit football like nightclubs and entertainment venues, without logic. Moreover, the stadiums are safe places, if they apply the rules such as green passes and masks. You make the rules, then you change and reciprocate, it’s a bizarre attitude that follows the belly more than the head “.