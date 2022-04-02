the expert speaks, the czar’s disease – Libero Quotidiano

Health

the expert speaks, the czar's disease

The state of health of Vladim Putin it’s top secret. The Kremlin denies any rumor about the alleged thyroid cancer that the Tsar would be treating with a team of super doctors, including an endocrinologist and an oncologist, but then what drives him to be checked 35 times in a year? Second Carmine Gazzarusohead of Endocrinology of the Beato Matteo Clinical Institute of Vigevano (San Donato group) and associate professor in Endocrinology at the University of Milan, Putin could have the diabetes. Interviewed by Maria Sorbi for the Journal the professor argues that “if the disease has kidney complications, then this explains the swelling of the face “.” His appearance in the last period, his age and the statistics on the spread of the disease “, explains Gazzaruso,” are entirely compatible with this hypothesis. Having an experienced doctor on staff could also mean that he needs to have a trusted person who can follow him in nutritional plan and for any emergencies “.

The prof is not convinced that the“swollen” appearance of the Tsar it is not due to drugs to defeat thyroid cancer: “I don’t think so. The therapies do not involve the use of steroids but usually we proceed with radiometabolic surgery and then inject radioactive iodine capable of destroying tumor residues and avoiding metastasis. It is important to eliminate the micro-lesions and the cells that may have remained after the surgery. you may have diabetes“.

Putin’s “mood” is also taken into consideration by Gazzaruso and even here there are few confirmations of thyroid cancer. Explains prof al Journal: “The thyroid regulates hormone release, so yes, the hypothyroid has mood swings and leans toward depression. But I do not think that is the case with President Putin, which does not have the typical thinness of hypothyroidism. The hyperthyroid, on the other hand, has an excess of motor and intellectual activity. When the thyroid is overstimulated and produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormone, an initial onset of nervousness, heartbeat, tremors occurs. An oncologist in Putin’s team, however, could also mean the presence of a ‘other neoplastic pathology in which the use of cortisone in therapies “.

