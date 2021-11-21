the experts on Prince Harry’s California life

A royal expert said the Duke of Sussex is “clearly much happier in the US”, where he decided to move with his wife Meghan Markle.

The royal couple moved to California in March 2020 together with his son Archie, and in their new home the little one was born Lilibet. The two turned their lives around after giving up their rightful royal place.

Many opposed the couple’s move, accusing Harry of being “backstabbing the royals“, Exploiting the connections, however, and of“ blurring the line between being a real and being a celebrity ”.

Despite the criticism, it seems that the change did good to the Prince’s mood Harry. Meghan also declared it atEllen DeGeneres show during her last interview, admitting that she and her husband “H” are fine.

Ellen asked what Harry loved about California, and the Duchess of Sussex replied: “We are simply happy“. He also talked about life in the US with his children: “Someone told us that when you have one child it’s a hobby, when you have two you start parenting“.

“Suddenly we realized ‘Oh right”, everyone talks about what the life of a second child is like but no one talks about the changes in the life of the first child when a brother / sister arrives. I think we have that moment where they realize ‘Oh, that’s fun, so that’s how it’s going to be from now on.’ ”

He further disclosed that Harry loves the Californian climate and lifestyle, that her son Archie “loves to dance” and that she herself will take care of cooking for Thanksgiving: “I love to cook, we will stay at home and relax. It’s our second Thanksgiving holiday here in California, it will be nice “.

Days before the interview, the royal correspondent Rebecca English declared to the “Palace Confidential“Which can be seen from the” face and posture “that Harry is happy with his life overseas:”Only from the face it is clear that he is much happier in the USA and what he’s doing there compared to when he lived here – good luck to him ”.