The expiration date of the vaccines must be respected: Director of Medicine – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

The expiration date of the vaccines must be respected, it may be reasonable that one month after the established date they can continue to be used, said pulmonologist Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, director of the Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

This after it has been reported at the national and local level that the AstraZeneca biological expired on April 30 and is still being applied.

The doctor explained that in some phases of a pandemic it is possible to authorize the use of drugs or vaccines when it is at a certain time taking into account the risk-benefit, in this case it has been considered that there is a greater benefit when applying them.

“The expiration date indicates how long a medication can be used, it is true that it has been said that there is a ‘cushion’ of time to be used, so its use could be reasonable one month after the established date”, commented the pulmonologist.

The doctor ruled in favor of respecting the expiration date.

Applying an expired vaccine can have implications, however with this biological they are not determined because it is new.

The expiration of medicines is an international health measure, dictated for more than 40 years in order to guarantee their stability. When the established date passes, it is recommended to avoid their consumption due to the risk that they no longer contain the full potency or active substance, nor is the safety of the drug or vaccine guaranteed.