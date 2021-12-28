the explanation of the Netflix film is offered by Leonardo DiCaprio

Have you seen Don’t Look Up and it seems to you that the story carries an urgent message for all of us? Leonardo DiCaprio explains the analogy of the film produced by Netflix.

You have already seen Don’t Look Up, the new film with Leonardo Dicaprio And Jennifer Lawrence? Probably yes, considering that occupies the first position of Netflix’s Top Tep in Italy (and in almost all other countries where the streaming service operates). Available from 24 December, the film written and directed by Adam McKay it’s a satire on the culture of our times and how we deal with bad news. The premise of the film is in fact built on how to communicate, digest and deal with bad news, the worst: humanity is about to be annihilated due to the impact with a large meteorite. Di Caprio he plays an astronomer who advocates the discovery, based on irrefutable scientific facts, and the fate that awaits us unless the countries of the world, with the United States in the lead, join forces to intervene in some way. Unfortunately, however, we are human and to think that we only have brilliant minds and wise considerations in those public figures who determine our destiny, from politicians to technology billionaires through the media, is impossible.

Leonardo Dicaprio for years he has been an activist and a firm believer that climate problems around the world will affect our future. Just follow his Instagram account to get constant updates on environmental problems and actions to be taken to protect the planet. It is no coincidence that the actor is the protagonist of Don’t Look Up and it is he himself who offers the explanation of the film in case someone does not get the message.

If I had to describe Don’t Look Up in a nutshell, I’d say the film makes an analogy to today’s culture and our inability to hear scientific truths. Over the course of my career I have often looked for a film that has an environmental subtext but, just like with so much news about climate change, many people don’t want to hear it and making a film about this topic is even more difficult. Adam, who was particularly exposed when talking about the climate crisis, really wanted to make a film that brought black comedy elements to what appears to be a daunting problem. What Adam does intelligently is to use the analogy of the giant comet headed for Earth to see how the human population would react, politically and scientifically, and what one would do about it. I thought about what climatologists, like Michael Mann for example, go through when they enter the world of news programs to talk about the climate crisis. They must know and use the language of the media with caution, avoiding politicizing the issues and trying to articulate the facts in the best possible way. There are uncomfortable truths that the characters in the film have to face, just as we do as a living species of the planet. I love the way the film ends, because it shows us where our ultimate destination is and the fact that much of this is becoming irreversible, with a window of at most ten years to intervene. If we don’t vote for leaders who support everything that has to do with the environment, we will have a fate similar to that of these characters. We are already feeling the effects of the climate crisis and we know the world will be different in the coming years. When Covid arrived, it became even more evident that there is a tremendous amount of doubt in today’s science and, having talked about it and having listened to extremely intelligent people exposing this problem for the past twenty years, it is a fact that CO2 emissions are. further rising in the world and we are not making the changes we need. We are seeing ramifications of what scientists have been telling us over the past two decades and it is almost igniting on schedule. I remember having conversations with climatologists talking about the increase in forest fires in the world and what would happen in these years and let’s see what state we are in now. It’s not that we don’t listen to them, but we don’t take the necessary countermeasures. It is a truly courageous film and in many ways it mirrors our global culture and how we react to bad news and whether we as a living species can evolve to focus on what is really the most important issue that civilized humanity has. never had to face.

At the end of the video of Leonardo Dicaprio, which you can see below, the web address appears count-us-in.com/dontlookup where you can register to keep informed about climate change, the actions taken by the various countries and how to contribute. Further down the Don’t Look Up trailer.

Don’t Look Up: plot and trailer for the Netflix movie

Professor Randall Mindy and astronomy student Kate Dibiasky make an extraordinary survey: a comet enters the solar system and according to calculations is on a collision course with the Earth. This is the first problem, but apparently there is another even more insurmountable: their discovery does not seem to interest anyone. The two realize that warning humanity of an impending catastrophe that could end the human race is a particularly uncomfortable event to deal with. Besides Di Caprio And Lawrence in the cast of the film appear Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Tyler Perry, Tomer Sisley, Kid Cudi, Paul Guilfoyle, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Melanie Linskey, Gina Gershon, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance And Michael Chiklis. Below the trailer of the film.