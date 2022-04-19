The explanation of the photograph of Arjona while he is with the Civil Guard of Spain – Prensa Libre

During his stay in Spain, Arjona captivated with his concerts and his followers gave him multiple messages and signs of affection.

Last February and March, the Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona visited several cities in Spain, the country in which he officially began the tour Black and White Tour.

Away from the stage, the national artist participated in other activities, visited the Seville City Council and met with the municipal youth delegate of this Spanish city. In addition, he toured various cities that he captured in photos and videos that he shared on his social media accounts.

“We are in Jaén, in the town of Arjona, very excited, look how I get on. I can’t believe it, the safest thing is that being up here has been prohibited, but I couldn’t contain myself,” said the Guatemalan singer-songwriter and published a video in which he shows part of the tour he took in Jaén, Andalusia, especially in the monument showing your last name.

Despite the fact that the purpose of the Guatemalan musician was to show part of his history, in one of his publications he showed a photograph in which he showed that he was interrogated by the Civil Guard.

Read more: “I didn’t have a great time, but I’m back”: The message with which Arjona said that he recovered from covid-19 and will start the US tour.

Arjona traveled with her staff and during a brief conversation, the agent explained to them that they had committed a foul. “When we were almost arrested for becoming influencers,” Ricardo published.

Also read: Ricardo Arjona: The book “Blanco y Negro” by the Guatemalan singer-songwriter is a collection and is the finishing touch of a work of art