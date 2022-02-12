the exploit of the servers of the Dark Souls series will be made public before the launch – Nerd4.life

The person who discovered the severe vulnerability in the code of the games of the series Dark Soulswhich forced Bandai Namco to shut down the game servers indefinitely and which could also prove problematic for Elden Ringhas announced that it will publicly reveal the details of the exploit before the launch of From Software’s new work.

For the uninitiated, a very serious vulnerability was discovered in the game code of the PC version of Dark Souls 3 a few weeks ago, unfortunately also shared with the first and second installments of the FromSoftware series. This flaw could easily be exploited by a hacker to take over users’ PCs, steal personal data and passwords, and much more. Bandai Namco subsequently decided to temporarily shut down the servers for all games in the series on PC. Fortunately, a few days ago, the company announced that it had identified the problem and had in place adequate security measures for the launch of Elden Ring on all platforms.

Now that the worst is over, one of the people who discovered the vulnerability announced that will publicly reveal the details of the exploit before the launch of Elden Ring.

“FromSoftware has announced its plans regarding Dark Souls servers and confirmed that the exploit will be fixed in Elden Ring,” the user in question told VGC. “For that, I plan to release it publicly. For now, I don’t know the exact date as I will be quite busy next week, but it will be a few days or a week before Elden Ring is released.”

We clarify that this is not an action aimed at harming users. It is simply common practice for hackers to publicly disclose a company’s security breaches to push it to deliver on its promise to fix it as soon as possible. As proof of his good faith, the same user had warned Bandai Namco and FromSoftware months before the problem became public domain, by contacting the support service and attaching all the necessary documentation.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In the meantime, the first retail copies have already arrived in some stores, watch out for possible spoilers on the net.